John E. Smith, 61, of Shrewsbury

John is survived by his loving family, including his best friend and wife of 36 years, Lee E. Smith; two daughters, Kali Pisano and her husband Vincent of Millbury and Megan Smith and Joshua Johnson of Warren, R.I.; his mother, Joan Smith of Westwood; his mother-in-law, Maureen Batchelder of Shrewsbury; four sisters, whom he was known by as Jack, Susan Smith of Natick, Linda Walter of Westwood, Nancy Noble of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Susan Hildreth of Australia; his beloved dog, Rory; and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Denver, Colo., and was son of the late Robert Smith.

