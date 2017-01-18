John E. Smith, 61, of Shrewsbury
John is survived by his loving family, including his best friend and wife of 36 years, Lee E. Smith; two daughters, Kali Pisano and her husband Vincent of Millbury and Megan Smith and Joshua Johnson of Warren, R.I.; his mother, Joan Smith of Westwood; his mother-in-law, Maureen Batchelder of Shrewsbury; four sisters, whom he was known by as Jack, Susan Smith of Natick, Linda Walter of Westwood, Nancy Noble of Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Susan Hildreth of Australia; his beloved dog, Rory; and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Denver, Colo., and was son of the late Robert Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC