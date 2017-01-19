Hogans receive Community Service Award

Hogans receive Community Service Award

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services recently announced that Matt and Laurie Hogan have been selected to receive the prestigious Harry S. Cutting Jr. Award for their significant contributions to the town. The award was established in 1990 to honor those who go above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference in their community and embody the spirit of Cutting, a noted philanthropist and library trustee for many years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Sat The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC