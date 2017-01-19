Hogans receive Community Service Award

Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services recently announced that Matt and Laurie Hogan have been selected to receive the prestigious Harry S. Cutting Jr. Award for their significant contributions to the town. The award was established in 1990 to honor those who go above and beyond in their efforts to make a difference in their community and embody the spirit of Cutting, a noted philanthropist and library trustee for many years.

