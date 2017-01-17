Grafton selectmen rescind approval for gas pipeline drilling

The Board of Selectmen Tuesday rescinded the surveying and drilling permission they granted nine months earlier for a proposed natural gas pipeline. The “West Boylston Lateral” proposal calls for a 27-mile, 16-inch, high-pressure pipeline buried at least 3 feet deep through West Boylston, Boylston, Shrewsbury, Sutton, Millbury, Grafton, Upton, Milford and Medway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.