Friends of the Shrewsbury Library announce 2017 annual scholarship
The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library announces the sponsorship of an annual scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to a student residing in Shrewsbury, graduating from a local public or private high school this school year, and continuing his/her education the following academic year as a fulltime student working toward a bachelor's or associate's degree. This amount reflects a $500 increase over previous scholarships.
