Eleanor C. Cimini, 92, of Shrewsbury
Eleanor C. Cimini, 92, of the Southgate Community in Shrewsbury, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in her home, surrounded by her devoted daughters. Her husband, Claude Cimini, died in 2009.
