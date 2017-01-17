Drunken driver gets jail time for I-2...

Drunken driver gets jail time for I-290 ramp crash

WORCESTER – A Central District Court jury on Thursday found Charles F. Bohigian guilty of driving drunk when his car mowed down a Lunenburg mother who was standing outside her vehicle, which had crashed into a guardrail off Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury in 2014. After 2½ days of testimony, it took the six-person jury less than two hours to decide that Mr. Bohigian was responsible for the serious injuries that Katrina N. McCarty suffered in the early-morning crash on March 23, 2014.

