Donors complete funding for a full Sunday Season at Shrewsbury Public Library
The Board of Library Trustees of the Shrewsbury Public Library are pleased to announce that donations from private citizens, community groups and businesses have once again assured that the library will be open on Sundays from October through May. Library Director Ellen Dolan reports that this season's funding was completed much earlier than past years, and noted that great enthusiasm around that remodeled and expended building may have played a part securing that funding so early in the year. With full funding in place, the library will be open on Sunday afternoons from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. through May 21 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shrewsbury Lantern.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC