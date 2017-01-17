Donors complete funding for a full Su...

Donors complete funding for a full Sunday Season at Shrewsbury Public Library

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Shrewsbury Lantern

The Board of Library Trustees of the Shrewsbury Public Library are pleased to announce that donations from private citizens, community groups and businesses have once again assured that the library will be open on Sundays from October through May. Library Director Ellen Dolan reports that this season's funding was completed much earlier than past years, and noted that great enthusiasm around that remodeled and expended building may have played a part securing that funding so early in the year. With full funding in place, the library will be open on Sunday afternoons from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. through May 21 2017.

