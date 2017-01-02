Chabad lights menorah at Shrewsbury Town Common
On the last night of Chanukah, Saturday, Dec. 31, about 40 people gathered to light a nine-foot tall menorah at the Shrewsbury Town Common. This annual public menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration was sponsored by the Chabad of Westborough.
