Announcement from Shrewsbury's State Senator Michael Moore

Friday Jan 6

Senator Michael O. Moore announced that the 78th Citizens' Legislative Seminar will be held this spring on Tuesday, March 21st and Wednesday, March 22nd at the Massachusetts State House. CLS is a citizen seminar that aims to better educate the public on the Commonwealth's legislative process.

