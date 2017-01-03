Announcement from Shrewsbury's State Senator Michael Moore
Senator Michael O. Moore announced that the 78th Citizens' Legislative Seminar will be held this spring on Tuesday, March 21st and Wednesday, March 22nd at the Massachusetts State House. CLS is a citizen seminar that aims to better educate the public on the Commonwealth's legislative process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shrewsbury Lantern.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|15 min
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC