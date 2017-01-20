Angela Demake, 52, of Worcester
Angela Catherine Prizio Demake, 52, was reborn and graciously entered the Kingdom of Heaven Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, after a short, fierce battle with cancer. In the days before her passing, she garnered the strength to bid farewell to her family and friends, selflessly offering comfort to those who were gathered by her side.
