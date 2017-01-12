12-year-old skater pursues dream in f...

12-year-old skater pursues dream in flexible 'classroom'

When you discover your passion at an early age, making the time to follow your dream can be a challenge. But for Isabella Ramirez of Shrewsbury, who uncovered a love for ice skating early in life, online school has been the secret to helping her create space in her life for a rigorous practice schedule while keeping up with her education.

