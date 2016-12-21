Woodworking Guild donates handcrafted toys to needy children

A labor of love became a very worthwhile service project when members of the Eastern Massachusetts Guild of Woodworkers decided to make handcrafted wooden toys for the "Toys for Tots" program this year. Roughly three dozen toys were delivered to the drop-off location at the Gymnastics Learning Center in Shrewsbury Dec. 10. There were multiple sets of hand-carved wooden blocks, animals, alligators, car transports, and airplane and frog pull toys that will go to children in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.