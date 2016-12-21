Woodworking Guild donates handcrafted toys to needy children
A labor of love became a very worthwhile service project when members of the Eastern Massachusetts Guild of Woodworkers decided to make handcrafted wooden toys for the "Toys for Tots" program this year. Roughly three dozen toys were delivered to the drop-off location at the Gymnastics Learning Center in Shrewsbury Dec. 10. There were multiple sets of hand-carved wooden blocks, animals, alligators, car transports, and airplane and frog pull toys that will go to children in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC