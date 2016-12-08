Vincent T. Dagostino, 93, of Shrewsbury & Westborough
Shrewsbury/Westborough - Vincent T. Dagostino, 93, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 with his loving family by his side. He lived out his final days peacefully at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
