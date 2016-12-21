Spencer man facing child porn charge is no longer working for Postal Service
SHREWSBURY - A Spencer man who is charged with viewing child pornography on his work computer and sexually exploiting a boy is no longer employed by the U.S. Postal Service. USPS Spokesman Stephen N. Doherty said Tuesday that Stephen Mantha, 62, is no longer employed by the postal service.
