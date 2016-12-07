Shrewsbury's Arts on the Green brings community together through music
Arts on the Green offers members of Shrewsbury and neighboring communities an opportunity to enjoy music and cultural events. Throughout the year, there are a number of concerts and special programs like the International Drum Circle, the widely attended Caroling on the Common, featured pianists, vocalists and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov 24
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC