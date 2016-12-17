Shrewsbury to host ceremonial wreath laying Sunday, Dec. 18

The public is invited to a ceremonial wreath laying which will take place at the Veterans' Grove in Mountain View Cemetery, 22 Boylston St., Shrewsbury, Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. This event is sponsored locally by the Victor R. Quaranta Post 397, the American Legion, in association with Wreaths Across America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.