Shrewsbury to host ceremonial wreath laying Sunday, Dec. 18
The public is invited to a ceremonial wreath laying which will take place at the Veterans' Grove in Mountain View Cemetery, 22 Boylston St., Shrewsbury, Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. This event is sponsored locally by the Victor R. Quaranta Post 397, the American Legion, in association with Wreaths Across America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov 24
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC