Shrewsbury remembers fallen veterans with wreaths

Gathered at the Veterans' Lot at Mountain View Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony are Commander William Rand of Ray Stone American Legion Post 238, Commander Fred Russell of Victor R. Quaranta American Legion Post 397, Commander James Dunlevy of Charles J. Murphy VFW Post 10278, and Ray Stone American Legion Post 238 members Past Commander Don Gray, Art Dobson and John Travers. Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr. Shrewsbury - Fallen military veterans were remembered with a wreath-laying ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury despite a weekend hampered by inclement weather.

