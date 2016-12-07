Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 9 edition
4:33 p.m. Arrested, Delman Tubac, 30, of 889 Boston Tpke., Apt. 124, Shrewsbury, for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, possession of open container of alcohol in public.
