Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 30 edition

Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 30 edition

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

13, Worcester, for shoplifting by concealing merchandise. 4:15 a.m. Arrested, Pedro Jose Leon, 38, of 23 Dewey St., Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shrewsbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12) Dec 7 irondealer1 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec 2 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec 2 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov 30 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
Boulevard. Nov '16 David Gray 1
News Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi... Nov '16 grommit 1
See all Shrewsbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shrewsbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Worcester County was issued at December 28 at 10:29AM EST

Shrewsbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shrewsbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Shrewsbury, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,012 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,066

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC