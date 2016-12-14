Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 16 edition
227, Worcester, on warrant, and Melissa J. Dow, 36, of 91 Gage St., 2nd flr, Worcester, on warrant. 7:01 a.m. Arrested, Jennifer Shale Williams, 36, of 466 East Main St., Waterbury, Conn., for receive stolen motor vehicle, use MV without authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov 24
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC