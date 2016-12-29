Shrewsbury Education Foundation announces annual Awards and Fundraising Dinner
The Shrewsbury Education Foundation invites the greater Shrewsbury community to honor and celebrate this year's educational grant recipients and John P. Collins Awards for Excellence and this year's Community Service Award honoree, Shrewsbury Town Manager Daniel J. Morgado. The SEF annual Awards and Fundraising Dinner will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club in Boylston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC