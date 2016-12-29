Shrewsbury Education Foundation announces annual Awards and Fundraising Dinner

The Shrewsbury Education Foundation invites the greater Shrewsbury community to honor and celebrate this year's educational grant recipients and John P. Collins Awards for Excellence and this year's Community Service Award honoree, Shrewsbury Town Manager Daniel J. Morgado. The SEF annual Awards and Fundraising Dinner will take place Saturday, Jan. 21, at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club in Boylston.

