Shrewsbury Cultural Council awards 30 grants
The Shrewsbury Cultural Council has announced the award of 30 grants, totaling $9,600, to help support a variety of cultural programs to be offered in the area during 2016-2017. All applicants received partial funding due to the limited funds available to the SCC.
