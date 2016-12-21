Santa Lucia festival Sunday in Shrewsbury revives Swedish holiday tradition
In this corner of New England that once was a pillar of Swedish America, where thousands of Swedish ancestry still reside, young people with electric candles and wizard hats on their heads, singing Swedish songs, are this month helping keep Scandinavian tradition alive. Sunday, at a Scandinavian Lucia Fest at the Scandinavian Athletic Club at 438 Lake St. in Shrewsbury, a Swedish meatball dinner will be followed by a Lucia Procession, performed by youngsters from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Holden.
