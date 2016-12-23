Representative Kane joins SELCO in receiving grant for Streetlight Conversion Program
State Representative Hannah E. Kane joined the Baker-Polito Administration Dec. 13 in announcing $11.4 million in grant funding opportunities to help cities and towns across Massachusetts convert traditional streetlights to LED technology through the Department of Energy Resources Rapid LED Streetlight Conversion Program. DOER has partnered with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council , the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company , Energy New England , and four Municipal Light Plant communities to administer the grant funding to municipalities that currently own their traditional streetlights and expedite streetlight conversions.
