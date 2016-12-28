Plans under way for the annual SYFS fundraiser
The Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services Board of Directors and co-executive directors Annamaria Chittim and Justin Mussler met recently to discuss plans for the 2017 fundraiser, which has been named, "Sparkle of Hope - An Evening in Support of Mental Health." The formal affair will be held at St. John's High School Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m.
