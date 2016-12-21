One sexual assault case against Worce...

One sexual assault case against Worcester dentist dropped

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – Prosecutors Wednesday dropped one of several sexual assault cases against a Lincoln Street dentist after his lawyers noted it fell outside the statute of limitations. Worcester police Nov. 1 charged Dr. Nikhilkumar "Nikhil" M. Patel with indecent assault and battery on a person over age 14 after a woman told Detective Donna M. Brissette he pinched her breast “on or about” Oct. 1, 2009.

