Michael A. Trotto Sr., 81, of Shrewsbury

Michael A. Trotto Sr., of Shrewsbury, died peacefully with family gathered by his side Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. He was 81. Family and friends will honor and remember Mike's life by gathering for calling hours Sunday, Jan. 1, from 2-7 p.m., at Heald & Chiampa Funeral Directors ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center.

