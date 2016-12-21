Longtime Shrewsbury Town Manager Daniel Morgado to retire
Longtime Selectman Maurice DePalo, current chairman, said this is only the second time in 63 years that such an announcement has been made by the board. He said appointing Mr. Morgado as town manager has been one of the most rewarding things he has done as a selectman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC