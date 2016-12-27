James P. Tivnan, 93, of Shrewsbury
Born May 23, 1923, James Patrick Tivnan was one of five sons of the late Patrick and Bridget Tivnan. Raised and educated in the Grafton Hill neighborhood of Worcester he was a graduate of St. John's High School.
Community Advocate Newspaper
