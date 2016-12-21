Homeless man who set fire at Gibson's Dairy gets 5 years
WORCESTER - A homeless man charged with setting a series of fires in 2012 and 2013, including one that destroyed the Gibson's Dairy Farm warehouse and distribution building on Sunderland Road, was sentenced to 5 years in state prison, with 5 years of probation to begin upon his release, after pleading guilty to more than 50 charges Friday in Worcester Superior Court. Jonathan Shyllberg, 33, was sentenced by Judge Janet Kenton-Walker to 5 years to 5 years and a day in state prison and to lesser, concurrent prison terms, after entering guilty pleas to multiple counts of burning a building, burning personal property, burning a motor vehicle, maliciously damaging a motor vehicle and vandalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Shrewsbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shrewsbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC