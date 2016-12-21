Homeless man who set fire at Gibson's...

Homeless man who set fire at Gibson's Dairy gets 5 years

WORCESTER - A homeless man charged with setting a series of fires in 2012 and 2013, including one that destroyed the Gibson's Dairy Farm warehouse and distribution building on Sunderland Road, was sentenced to 5 years in state prison, with 5 years of probation to begin upon his release, after pleading guilty to more than 50 charges Friday in Worcester Superior Court. Jonathan Shyllberg, 33, was sentenced by Judge Janet Kenton-Walker to 5 years to 5 years and a day in state prison and to lesser, concurrent prison terms, after entering guilty pleas to multiple counts of burning a building, burning personal property, burning a motor vehicle, maliciously damaging a motor vehicle and vandalism.

