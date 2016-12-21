Elector from Shrewsbury among those seeking intelligence report on Russian interference
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - An elector from Rhode Island who once worked for the Obama administration's National Security Council is taking a leadership role in calling on federal intelligence agencies to release more information about possible Russian interference to help elect Donald Trump as president. Democrat Clay Pell said the 538 members of the Electoral College should be provided with an intelligence briefing before they choose the next U.S. president on Monday.
