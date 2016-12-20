December 20, 2016 - Mass. joint action agency MMWEC to use funds for...
The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company has received a $2.9 million grant under a state program on behalf of 16-member municipal light departments that will help pay for the cost of new energy efficient LED street light fixtures, long-life photo-electric controllers and wireless controllers for the fixtures. MMWEC on Dec. 14 said the grant is part of $11.4 million in the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, or DOER, LED Street Lighting Accelerator Program funding awarded this month by Massachusetts to more than 30 communities.
