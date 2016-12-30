Anti-prejudice youth group announces ...

Anti-prejudice youth group announces 2017 program

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Students Together Opposing Prejudice - S.T.O.P. - has announced plans for its seven-week middle school program next February and March. Described as an anti-prejudice youth education and leadership initiative, the sessions address all forms of discrimination.

