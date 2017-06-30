Stabbing victim, suspect arrested in Shreveport
Shreveport Police say a man injured in a stabbing is behind bars along with the person accused of stabbing him. According to police, the suspect and the victim were fighting in the 1600 block of Dickinson Street just before 2:00 a.m Saturday.
