Shreveport Aquarium update: Crews working on Wow Gallery
"It may look like there's a lot of work to be done," Shreveport Aquarium spokesman Jake Wood said. "But we have so many crews working all the time so that we are going to open on time just for you guys."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|15 hr
|Taquari
|5
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Joeyb663
|57
|Searching for,,,
|Jun 29
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 26
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC