SFD investigating third fire in nearly 12 hours
Firefighters were called to the home on Dupont Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The home was between Fairy Avenue and Orla Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Joeyb663
|57
|Searching for,,,
|Jun 29
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 26
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
|Ms Cruise Captain
|Jun 25
|smilez
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC