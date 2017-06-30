News roundup: Scalise readmitted to i...

News roundup: Scalise readmitted to intensive care a Shreveport...

Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the intensive care unit at the Washington, D.C., hospital he's been staying in due to new concerns about an infection. Scalise was in serious condition Wednesday night, MedStar Washington Hospital Center says .

