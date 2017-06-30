New Life Tabernacle to hold vigil to pray against violence
New Life Tabernacle is inviting the public to a parishwide prayer vigil Thursday in response to recent violence in Shreveport. The vigil will be held at the church at 4445 Meriwether Road in Shreveport beginning at 6:30 p.m. that day.
