Marching band getting explosive help for bowl game trip

Customers buying fireworks at one stand in Shreveport will be helping fund a trip to a Florida bowl game this winter for the Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy Marching Band. The tent is being run by Jeremiah Furlow, director of what's also known as the Giant Storm of the South Marching Band.

