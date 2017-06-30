Man shot in dispute at family reunion...

Man shot in dispute at family reunion in Caddo Parish

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Caddo Parish Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that wounded one man at a family reunion south of Shreveport. The investigation is ongoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for,,, Jun 29 babybibs2 1
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Jun 26 fyi 6
trenna bonnette Jun 26 teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jun 25 smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Jun 25 smilez 3
Ms Cruise Captain Jun 25 smilez 2
Alexandria City Marshal arrested Jun 25 smilez 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,842 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC