Man pulls trooper to safety as his wrecked vehicle catches fire
A Louisiana state trooper's SUV caught fire as a Shreveport resident pulled the injured lawman from the wrecked vehicle. It happened Tuesday night on St. Vincent Avenue near Louisiana Highway 3132, bringing to a halt Fourth of July celebrations on one street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
