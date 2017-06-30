Man fighting for his life after being shot in Shreveport
He was shot at least four times, including once in his face and three times in his upper body, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|13 hr
|Moth
|6
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Joeyb663
|57
|Searching for,,,
|Jun 29
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 26
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC