LSP hurt in rollover wreck during pur...

LSP hurt in rollover wreck during pursuit in Shreveport

9 hrs ago

It happened at 7:52 p.m. on St. Vincent Avenue between Greenbrook Boulevard and Lynbrook Boulevard, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. A Shreveport Fire Department medic unit took the injured trooper to a local hospital, Fire Department spokesman Skip Pinkston said.

