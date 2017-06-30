Louisiana's American Rose Center shuts down for tree removal
A 118-acre tract of rose gardens in Louisiana is closed to the public for a few days so pine trees can be removed. The American Rose Center in Shreveport says it plans to be closed through Thursday to remove more than 120 trees.
