Family hosts prayer vigil for slain Shreveport man

10 hrs ago

The family of a man who was shot and killed in Shreveport has planned a prayer vigil in his honor. The family of 19-year-old Benjamin Finney, Jr. says the vigil has been set for Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Morningstar Baptist Church at 5340 Jewella Avenue.

