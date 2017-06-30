Family hosts prayer vigil for slain Shreveport man
The family of a man who was shot and killed in Shreveport has planned a prayer vigil in his honor. The family of 19-year-old Benjamin Finney, Jr. says the vigil has been set for Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Morningstar Baptist Church at 5340 Jewella Avenue.
