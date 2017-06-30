East Texas fireworks stand damaged when tipped over by severe weather
An East Texas Fireworks stand is back up and running after it was knocked over by this weekend's severe weather. Around noon on Saturday, employees at Union Fireworks in the 11300 block of Highway 64 West in Tyler had to take cover from what they initially thought was a very quick and small tornado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shreveport ratchet
|9 hr
|Dee
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Tue
|Moth
|6
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jul 2
|Joeyb663
|57
|Searching for,,,
|Jun 29
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 26
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC