Carlzays Lamon Hanson, 36
Bossier City police are asking the public for information that will help them find a man wanted for stealing more than $6,000 worth of electronics last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shreveport ratchet
|18 hr
|Dee
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Tue
|Moth
|6
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jul 2
|Joeyb663
|57
|Searching for,,,
|Jun 29
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 26
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC