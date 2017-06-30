Burned, stabbed body found in Shrevep...

Burned, stabbed body found in Shreveport identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Police found the body of 57-year-old Donald R. Anderson in the 1600 block of Lakeshore Drive just before 3:00 p.m while responding to a tip. Investigators say Anderson's body was found near some railroad tracks close to I-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dumpster diving in alexandria 9 hr Taquari 5
Swinger club (Jul '13) 19 hr Joeyb663 57
Searching for,,, Jun 29 babybibs2 1
Which city is prettier and has a better city fe... Jun 26 fyi 6
trenna bonnette Jun 26 teach 7
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jun 25 smilez 11
GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo Jun 25 smilez 3
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,634 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC