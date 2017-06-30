2-year-old boy who almost drowned at Nacogdoches waterpark is doing well

Osvaldo Mata, 2, was spotted floating facedown at Splash Kingdom water park in Nacogdoches on July 2. He was revived and treated at a Houston hospital is home tonight. Osvaldo Mata, the 2-year-old boy who almost drowned at the Splash Kingdom waterpark in Nacogdoches, was playing at his home in Henderson Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.