2-year-old boy who almost drowned at Nacogdoches waterpark is doing well
Osvaldo Mata, 2, was spotted floating facedown at Splash Kingdom water park in Nacogdoches on July 2. He was revived and treated at a Houston hospital is home tonight. Osvaldo Mata, the 2-year-old boy who almost drowned at the Splash Kingdom waterpark in Nacogdoches, was playing at his home in Henderson Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Mon
|Taquari
|5
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Sun
|Joeyb663
|57
|Searching for,,,
|Jun 29
|babybibs2
|1
|Which city is prettier and has a better city fe...
|Jun 26
|fyi
|6
|trenna bonnette
|Jun 26
|teach
|7
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jun 25
|smilez
|11
|GAEDA Property-Alexandria Zoo
|Jun 25
|smilez
|3
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC