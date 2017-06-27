Woman dies after being shot while sleeping in Shreveport
Shreveport police say a 23-year-old woman died after being shot early the morning of June 25 while sleeping in a residence in the 2500 block of Regent Street. The shooting, the fourth reported within 12 hours, is being investigated as a homicide.
